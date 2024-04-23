'What have we done?': Lawrence examines shocking Trump evidence revealed in trial

Mary Trump: Sleeping Trump sketch makes him feel 'unbearable vulnerability'01:03
Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.09:35
- Now Playing
'What have we done?': Lawrence examines shocking Trump evidence revealed in trial07:43
- UP NEXT
Doing Russia’s bidding: Snyder calls out GOP ‘Putin wing’ to their faces in Hill hearing05:38
‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump07:43
'What's fair game?': Court to rule what Trump can be asked about if he testifies05:41
Lawrence: Gagged Trump's jury pool attacks are a big problem for his lawyers09:52
Israel carries out operation inside Iran, says source familiar02:04
Reports of explosions in Iran, no comment from U.S. or Israel08:35
No comment from U.S., Israeli officials on reports of explosions in Iran04:41
'A clear violation': Gagged Trump posts Fox lie about criminal case jury pool06:31
Lawrence reacts to Trump post attacking NY criminal case jury pool12:11
Lawrence: Criminal defendant Trump makes history in sleeping court room portrait05:43
‘He blew it’: Trump defends hush money payments on Day 2 of trial08:19
SCOTUS hears case that may impact Trump Jan. 6 charges04:32
‘No more games’: Judge puts Trump lawyers on notice on criminal trial’s first day07:36
Lawrence: Trump wants a big protest outside his trial. Instead he got babies napping.10:01
‘This happened because of Trump’: AZ Dem who shared abortion story blasts GOP over ban06:11
'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers12:59
Joe Biden made his reelection argument with Lawrence 13 years ago10:30
Mary Trump: Sleeping Trump sketch makes him feel 'unbearable vulnerability'01:03
Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.09:35
- Now Playing
'What have we done?': Lawrence examines shocking Trump evidence revealed in trial07:43
- UP NEXT
Doing Russia’s bidding: Snyder calls out GOP ‘Putin wing’ to their faces in Hill hearing05:38
‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump07:43
'What's fair game?': Court to rule what Trump can be asked about if he testifies05:41
Play All