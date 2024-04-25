IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Top-down scheme': 'Fake elector' plot reached Trump White House, Weissmann says
April 25, 202410:02
The Last Word

'Top-down scheme': 'Fake elector' plot reached Trump White House, Weissmann says

10:02

Lead investigator for the Jan. 6 Committee, Timothy Heaphy, and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Arizona’s fake electors were “an indispensable means to perpetuate a multi-part plan to prevent the certification of the transfer of power” in the 2020 election.April 25, 2024

