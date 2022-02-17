'This is Jim Crow, 2.0': Texas voter blasts GOP voter suppression

Pam Gaskin, a Texas voter whose mail ballot application was rejected twice due to confusing changes from a new GOP voter suppression law, tells Lawrence O’Donnell why it was important to her to keep fighting until she finally got her mail ballot. Voting is a “blood-bought right,” she said. Rep. Colin Allred adds that it’s “ridiculous” that voters are dealing with these restrictions in 2022.Feb. 17, 2022