The Last Word

'I will be fully cooperative': Cassidy Hutchinson on Trump prosecutions

05:18

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses the ongoing prosecutions of Donald Trump with former Trump White House aide and January 6th Committee star witness Cassidy Hutchinson.Sept. 27, 2023

