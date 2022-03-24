Will Trump ever be indicted in New York? Prosecutor's resignation offers new clues
06:23
The New York D.A. has paused the criminal probe into Trump’s finances and has signaled he will not indict him unless new evidence emerges. The top prosecutor on the case has resigned, writing in a letter “Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations” and that failing to prosecute him “is a grave failure of justice.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal implications.March 24, 2022
