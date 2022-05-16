Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

A white gunman walked into a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and killed 10 people in the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. so far this year. Almost all of the victims are Black and the FBI is investigating the shooting as a federal hate crime. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the tragedy and how “Replacement Theory” contributes to incidents of violence like this, saying “this weekend another person has drawn on this conspiracy theory… this time committing a mass murder.”May 16, 2022