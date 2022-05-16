IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

    11:56

  • 'Traumatizing': Coach reacts to new evidence in HBCU 'racial profiling' incident

    07:06

  • MAGA allies subpoenaed! Trump lawmakers face legal jeopardy amid stonewalling

    11:55

  • Reporter who broke 'Roe' bombshell goes inside SCOTUS amid protests

    11:05

  • Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out

    06:37

  • Trump’s nightmare? Jan. 6 testimony on tape and could go public

    05:52

  • Michigan A.G. takes on SCOTUS: Won't prosecute 'draconian' abortion cases if 'Roe' overturned

    10:11

  • He will sing, but won't sing: Giuliani bails on testifying after 'Masked Singer' cameo

    05:37

  • It was a coup: Jan. 6 investigator says panel will prove riot plot

    04:21

  • From Trump's bigotry to French racism, clashes with Black leaders have long history across the pond

    07:30

  • GQP? Conspiracy theorists, MAGA rally-goer run for office amid fight for democracy

    07:29

  • 'Deflection': Why the MAGA party is obsessed with SCOTUS leak

    11:23

  • U.S. dictatorship? Political vet gives dire warning on live TV amidst SCOTUS leak, MAGA rebellion

    08:55

  • Opinion to end 'Roe' shredded for saying abortion bans don’t 'discriminate' against women

    06:18

  • Lying under oath? See SCOTUS nominees on ‘Roe’ precedent amid explosive leaked draft ruling

    03:10

  • 'This is an opportunity': Inside the fight back against leaked SCOTUS draft overturning 'Roe'

    09:08

  • SCOTUS earthquake: See breaking coverage of GOP ruling to gut Roe v. Wade

    09:59

  • ‘Sledgehammer’: The legal breakdown of SCOTUS draft ruling overturning ‘Roe’

    07:05

  • 'This was a coup!’: MAGA lawmakers asked for pardons, feared election plot was criminal

    08:00

The Beat with Ari

Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

07:39

A white gunman walked into a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and killed 10 people in the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. so far this year. Almost all of the victims are Black and the FBI is investigating the shooting as a federal hate crime. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the tragedy and how “Replacement Theory” contributes to incidents of violence like this, saying “this weekend another person has drawn on this conspiracy theory… this time committing a mass murder.”May 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

    11:56

  • 'Traumatizing': Coach reacts to new evidence in HBCU 'racial profiling' incident

    07:06

  • MAGA allies subpoenaed! Trump lawmakers face legal jeopardy amid stonewalling

    11:55

  • Reporter who broke 'Roe' bombshell goes inside SCOTUS amid protests

    11:05

  • Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out

    06:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All