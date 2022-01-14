Meet the first Trump fan indicted for sedition, an anti-Obama zealot
In the highest level indictment to date in the January 6th probe, federal prosecutors have charged far-right militia leaders with “seditious conspiracy” for plotting to stop Biden’s election win with force. In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber digs deeper into how Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes started the organization with backlash to Obama and calls for “preparing for war."Jan. 14, 2022
