Sheer panic for Trump and his lawyers: Criminal searches mount, Giuliani ‘targeted’ for charges

Donald Trump's home was searched for classified intelligence and the DOJ is reviewing whether his lawyers illegally lied in that case, while Trump's election lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is now formally “targeted” for charges in a Georgia. Those recent legal problems compound a long list of headaches for Trump lawyers, from coup planner John Eastman facing a search to past Trump lawyers who have been disbarred or indicted. These real-life controversies, including "how far" lawyers will go and when do they become part of potential crimes they are supposed to defend, echo some of the plotlines in the classic legal film “The Devil’s Advocate,” now marking its 25th anniversary. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the parallels and some of the real-life conundrums facing lawyers with vexing clients. (This is an excerpt of a Beat report and interview with "Devil's Advocate" author Andrew Neiderman.)Aug. 22, 2022