IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

    05:28

  • MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

    08:35

  • Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports

    06:10

  • Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

    08:39

  • MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

    11:19

  • New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32

  • Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Neo-MAGA: Bannon ally’s “Neo-fascist” win tests U.S. and Italy

    12:26

  • ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46

  • MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

    03:42

  • Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

    09:50

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

The Beat with Ari

See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

11:28

President Biden issues sweeping pot pardons after years pushing the war on drugs. It comes as both parties are now open to ending parts of the drug war. MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on new calls to decriminalize pot after Biden pardons and how the drug war targets the poor and minorities.Oct. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

    05:28

  • MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

    08:35

  • Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports

    06:10

  • Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

    08:39

  • MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

    11:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All