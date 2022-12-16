IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New warning on the Trump-DeSantis press crackdown

The Beat with Ari

New warning on the Trump-DeSantis press crackdown

12:51

The Justice Department is continuing some Trump-era cases like pursuing Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, as the New York Times, news outlets and human rights groups call to end the prosecution of Assange as a “dangerous precedent.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on what this case means for First Amendment rights, and the legal implications apart from Assange’s opposition from both Clinton allies, Trump officials and the “Powerful bipartisan national security establishment."Dec. 16, 2022

    New warning on the Trump-DeSantis press crackdown

