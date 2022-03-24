IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Jackson Faces Down GOP's 'Shouting,' 'Crying' & Appeals to 'QAnon Crazies'

06:20

Senators questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the final time in her confirmation process Wednesday. Jackson appeared calm and poised while Republicans lodged debunked claims and misleading rhetoric about her sentences in child pornography cases in an attempt to frame her as soft on crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Elie Mystal to discuss the striking rhetoric Republicans employed in this round of the SCOTUS hearings.March 24, 2022

