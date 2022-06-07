Indict Trump for insurrection? Veteran House counsel says it’s time to act

After the indictment of former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro, the Jan. 6 committee’s probe is intensifying as its first prime time hearing looms. After 1,000 interviews, the hearings aim to highlight the committee’s strongest evidence. MSNBC's Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss the significance of the public hearings and Donald Trump's potential criminal culpability. Flannery tells Melber, "this really will be a blockbuster." June 7, 2022