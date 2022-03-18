IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

GOP fears losing SCOTUS clash to Biden, as judge Jackson rallies Dems

05:50

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin Monday, March 21. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports from inside the White House, talking to several aides guiding Jackson’s path through the Senate, and reporting on how she would be the first public defender on the Court since Thurgood Marshall, who was confirmed by an overwhelming majority, including most Republicans. March 18, 2022

