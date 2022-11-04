IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As Obama says democracy on ballot, new calls to “vote with your wallet” | Pharrell-Melber interview

    06:01
  • Now Playing

    Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Moore predicts Dem wave victory in midterms

    09:15

  • Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash

    09:16

  • House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message

    10:04

  • Bombshell leaked emails: Trump lawyers targeted Clarence Thomas to steal election

    02:04

  • 'Cold Civil War': Maher warns MAGA election deniers fueling Trump coup 2.0

    11:28

  • Fox News clapback: Bill Maher rebuts Fox's selective quoting

    04:10

  • Obama torches Trump Republicans in massive MAGA takedown

    06:53

  • From 'F*** Trump' anthem to The Beatles 'Revolution,' protest music drives politics | Wenner Summit

    36:13

  • Chilling: The Pelosi attack amid rising threats to lawmakers

    06:23

  • Closing in on Trump? Criminal probes intensify amid historic subpoena

    03:23

  • 'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes

    12:37

  • Never again: See Trump's own appointee reject his candidacy over Jan. 6 'red line'

    08:17

  • From Obama's only Trump meeting to a 'Van Gogh JFK,' see dazzling A.I. tech upending politics

    11:36

  • DOJ busts through Trump's insurrection 'privilege' wall: Report

    08:01

  • Dems deploy Obama to stump: Insider reveals what to expect

    04:34

  • Scandal: Trump loyalist could sink Trump's entire company as criminal trial starts

    05:49

  • Cyndi Lauper on pop, feminism, women’s rights and her resurgence in the streaming era

    24:06

  • 'Coward' Cruz! Ted Cruz hid in closet amid insurrection then fueled Trump's big lie

    11:41

The Beat with Ari

Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans

05:20

Filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the state of the midterm race in his state of Michigan, which is home to many election denier candidates on the right. On the 2022 race, Moore stresses the importance of pushing voter turnout and not allowing complacency, telling Melber “Don’t assume that everybody’s planning to vote. People have a lot going on in their lives.” Moore remains confident of a Democratic sweep, adding: “The only way the Democrats can lose on Tuesday is we don’t show up to vote.” Nov. 4, 2022

  • As Obama says democracy on ballot, new calls to “vote with your wallet” | Pharrell-Melber interview

    06:01
  • Now Playing

    Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Moore predicts Dem wave victory in midterms

    09:15

  • Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash

    09:16

  • House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message

    10:04

  • Bombshell leaked emails: Trump lawyers targeted Clarence Thomas to steal election

    02:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All