Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans

Filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the state of the midterm race in his state of Michigan, which is home to many election denier candidates on the right. On the 2022 race, Moore stresses the importance of pushing voter turnout and not allowing complacency, telling Melber “Don’t assume that everybody’s planning to vote. People have a lot going on in their lives.” Moore remains confident of a Democratic sweep, adding: “The only way the Democrats can lose on Tuesday is we don’t show up to vote.” Nov. 4, 2022