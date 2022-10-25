DOJ busts through Trump's insurrection 'privilege' wall: Report

Prosecutors are making headway in the insurrection probe, with new reports the DOJ has broken through some of Trump's executive privilege claims. According to CNN, the DOJ got top White House aides to Mike Pence to testify. Also today, former Trump aide Hope Hicks sat down for an interview with the Jan. 6 Committee. DOJ vet Mary McCord joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what it all means for Trump.Oct. 25, 2022