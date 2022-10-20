Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail 

Republican senate candidates running on is safety and crime putting heat on criminal justice reform. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, its atrocious conditions, overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. Democrats had vowed to close it but now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking that back. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, leader of the “Campaign Zero” joins Melber.Oct. 20, 2022