Coup: See Congress play Trump aide's on-air confession at his contempt vote

During official congressional proceedings to hold Trump aides in contempt, members of the House January 6 committee featured former White House adviser Peter Navarro's statements from an interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. Under questioning, Navarro admitted to his thwarted plans to try to overturn the election, including trying to get Congress and state legislatures to delay or create doubt about Biden's victory. Congresswoman Murphy introduced an excerpt of the interview as evidence, casting doubt on Navarro's claims to privilege, and stating Navarro has "so much knowledge to share with a journalist, but he refuses to share that knowledge in response to a lawful subpoena." MSNBC's Alex Wagner and Ari Melber provide breaking news coverage of the House contempt proceeding and discuss the road that led to the contempt vote for Navarro, as well as fellow Trump White House aide Dan Scavino. A House contempt vote can lead to indictment, which the Justice Department decides.March 29, 2022