Can Putin be ousted or stopped during war? Clues from his dealings with 5 presidents

As much of the world attempts to understand and constrain Vladimir Putin, MSNBC’s Ari Melber charts Putin’s rise to power from the KGB, to his use of propaganda, to his fixation on global prestige - and the implications of his rise to power for the world at large.March 24, 2022
