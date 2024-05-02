IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail
May 2, 202410:02
  • Now Playing

    'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

    10:02
  • UP NEXT

    Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

    08:40

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 1

    17:39

  • Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • 'Affair': Trump's trial turns to star witness who cut secret tabloid deal

    07:48

  • Sad, diminished, panicked: Defendant Trump struggles in court, says coauthor

    03:27

  • You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash

    11:51

  • Trump’s legal ‘hell month’ continues amid new state coup plot charges

    12:02

  • Trump hits judges at criminal trial as jail looms: Ari Melber x SCOTUS Justice Breyer

    38:25

  • Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV

    06:34

  • Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s ‘license to kill or coup’ defense heard by SCOTUS

    22:30

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 24

    19:51

  • 'If I did it': Facing trial and jail fears, Trump’s lawyers lob defenses

    08:56

  • Trump trial starts with smoking gun: Melber breaks down D.A.’s criminal receipts

    10:54

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 23

    19:45

  • Explosive: National Enquirer insider speaks out after David Pecker admits plot to ‘help’ Trump

    08:30

  • ‘You’re losing all credibility’: Prison fears get real as judge hits Trump team with ‘bench slap’

    11:14

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 19

    20:04

  • Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids

    11:03

The Beat with Ari

'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

10:02

After losing his first gag order clash, Donald Trump has been accused of more violations. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)May 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

    10:02
  • UP NEXT

    Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

    08:40

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 1

    17:39

  • Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • 'Affair': Trump's trial turns to star witness who cut secret tabloid deal

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All