‘Turning to cruelty’: As Putin’s plans fail, Russian troops escalate attacks on civilians
07:18
Nearly 100 percent of Russian forces are now in Ukraine, and more than 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled as Putin’s forces hit civilian areas. Ukraine Parliament Member Inna Sovsun joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the country’s growing refugee crisis.March 8, 2022
