'No escape': Trump empire wobbles under crushing cash crunch
March 13, 202404:13

The Beat with Ari

'No escape': Trump empire wobbles under crushing cash crunch

04:13

Donald Trump’s legal fees are approaching $600 million. The Atlantic’s David Graham joins MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss Trump’s cash crunch. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 13, 2024

