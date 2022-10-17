'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon

Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress. The DOJ recommending 6 months in jail while Bannon's lawyers are seeking probation. It comes as Trump himself braces for the formal subpoena from the January 6th Committee for testimony and documents. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber Trump will likely try to avoid testifying, adding “he can try and fight it, I suspect he will despite all his social media bluster because this is a guy who took the fifth amendment more than 400 times… The one time Trump doesn’t want to talk about the 2020 election is when he has to do so under oath.”Oct. 17, 2022