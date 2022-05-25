‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre

Amidst renewed calls for action against gun violence, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer is slamming his Republican colleagues for blocking gun safety legislation. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains how this pattern is not new and interviews former DNC chair and Vermont governor Howard Dean and former Sandy Hook library clerk Mary Ann Jacob about what needs to get done to protect Americans from gun violence. Dean asserts, “This is hunting human beings. And these weapons are completely unnecessary.” May 25, 2022