IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre

    09:27
  • UP NEXT

    Texas massacre reveals Cruz's weakness

    07:59

  • GOP lawmakers condemn TX elementary school shooting despite pushing for easier gun access

    02:22

  • Preventable but predictable: Activist slams Abbott, GOP after 18 children killed in TX shooting

    06:10

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for fawning over authoritarian leader, touting Hungary as model for U.S.

    03:19

  • After debunking Trump denialism, Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles 'unexplained' flying objects

    11:30

  • Watch CBS anchor Gayle King crash MSNBC interview

    01:47

  • Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

    05:08

  • Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on

    08:47

  • Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

    10:01

  • ‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

    04:56

  • ‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

    09:17

  • Criminal investigation? DOJ wants Jan. 6 panel transcripts

    01:31

  • ‘Hypersonic weird’: Carville hammers MAGA takeover of GOP and ‘walking massive fraud’

    08:49

  • Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39

  • Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

    11:56

  • 'Traumatizing': Coach reacts to new evidence in HBCU 'racial profiling' incident

    07:06

  • MAGA allies subpoenaed! Trump lawmakers face legal jeopardy amid stonewalling

    11:55

  • Reporter who broke 'Roe' bombshell goes inside SCOTUS amid protests

    11:05

The Beat with Ari

‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre

09:27

Amidst renewed calls for action against gun violence, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer is slamming his Republican colleagues for blocking gun safety legislation. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains how this pattern is not new and interviews former DNC chair and Vermont governor Howard Dean and former Sandy Hook library clerk Mary Ann Jacob about what needs to get done to protect Americans from gun violence. Dean asserts, “This is hunting human beings. And these weapons are completely unnecessary.” May 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre

    09:27
  • UP NEXT

    Texas massacre reveals Cruz's weakness

    07:59

  • GOP lawmakers condemn TX elementary school shooting despite pushing for easier gun access

    02:22

  • Preventable but predictable: Activist slams Abbott, GOP after 18 children killed in TX shooting

    06:10

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for fawning over authoritarian leader, touting Hungary as model for U.S.

    03:19

  • After debunking Trump denialism, Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles 'unexplained' flying objects

    11:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All