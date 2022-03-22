IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

'Historic': Dems Eye Victory As SCOTUS Hearings Begin for First Black Woman Nominee

11:15

The first day of confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson commenced Monday, with MSNBC's Ari Melber reporting from Washington D.C. In their opening statements, senators from both parties acknowledged Jackson’s remarkable professional journey to this nomination and addressed the overwhelmingly white majority of Supreme Court justices. March 22, 2022

