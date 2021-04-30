'He's in deep trouble': Giuliani goes on tirade against feds after raid

Trump ally Rudy Giuliani spoke out for the first time on Fox News after his apartment and office were raided by the feds as their Ukraine probe escalates. Giuliani claimed he offered investigators Hunter Biden's laptop hard drives and that they rejected his offer. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, former federal prosecutor Danya Perry, and former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman discuss his allegation and new updates in the case.