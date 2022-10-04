IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Why Hispanic Heritage Month Marketing Often Misses the Mark

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    SCOTUS: The New Supreme Court Session Challenges Voting, LGBTQ and Other Rights

    05:37

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

  • Attack On The Capitol: Oath Keepers Founder And Members Trial On Seditious Conspiracy Charges Underway

    08:03

  • The Correlation Between Food and Health: White House Nutrition Initiative ‘If Not Now, When?”

    06:21

  • Hurricane Ian: Impacts to Voting Infrastructure And Where Latino Voters Stand On Top Concerns

    10:39

  • Phi Beta Sigma Hurricane Ian Help and ‘Tell Somebody’ Vote Campaign: A Divine Nine Series

    05:38

  • NBC News/Telemundo Latino Voter Poll On Support & Top Concerns Ahead Of The November Election 

    06:24

  • Alpha Phi Alpha Hurricane Ian Recovery And Getting Out The Vote: A Divine Nine Series

    06:16

  • Cheri Beasley On Efforts to Flip A GOP-Held Senate Seat In NC

    05:59

  • Celebrating 35 Year Anniversary Of “A Different World”: Debbie Allen Shares

    08:52

  • Out In Space: Why NASA Crashed A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid

    05:37

  • What Some Election Deniers Are Doing To Sow Doubt Ahead Of The Midterms.

    09:24

  • Roger Stone’s Comments On Violence And Rejecting Results Of The 2020 Election in Documentary

    08:42

  • Going Beyond The Beltway: Suburban Moms And What’s Driving Them To The Ballot Box

    08:57

  • Migrants Making The Treacherous Journey North are Fleeing Communism and Persecution

    06:45

  • New Poll Suggests A Shift In Top Concerns For Americans At The Ballot Box

    11:34

  • Discussing Weighing Issues Driving Americans To The Polls This Midterm 2022

    07:43

  • Puerto Rico Struggling To Restore Power After Hurricane Fiona

    06:46

Symone

Why Hispanic Heritage Month Marketing Often Misses the Mark

03:44

Marketing Consultant Trinidad Aguirre joins me to talk about the questionable marketing decisions some companies have made in an attempt to reach out to Hispanic audiences.Oct. 4, 2022

  • ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Why Hispanic Heritage Month Marketing Often Misses the Mark

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    SCOTUS: The New Supreme Court Session Challenges Voting, LGBTQ and Other Rights

    05:37

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

  • Attack On The Capitol: Oath Keepers Founder And Members Trial On Seditious Conspiracy Charges Underway

    08:03

  • The Correlation Between Food and Health: White House Nutrition Initiative ‘If Not Now, When?”

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All