    New NBC News poll shows voter interest in the Midterm elections is at an all-time high

Symone

New NBC News poll shows voter interest in the Midterm elections is at an all-time high

09:30

President and CEO of Voto Latino and NBC News/MSNBC Contributor Maria Teresa Kumar, Former Florida Republican Congressman NBC News/MSNBC Political Analyst Carlos Curbelo and Rolling Stone Political Reporter Kara Voght dig into a new NBC News poll showing all-time high voter interest in Midterms 2022 and the anger that’s driving them to the ballot box.  Oct. 23, 2022

