Hot Takes in the Culture Corner

Symone Sanders is in the culture corner with Erica Cobb and Michelle Fisher to discuss the sports world reacting to gun violence in America, Cherelle Griner speaking out about her wife Brittney Griner detainment in Russia, and notable New York rapper N.O.R.E’s hot take on how artists should handle interview requests.May 30, 2022

