RFK Jr. to MSNBC: I won’t rule out Jan. 6 pardons

In this excerpt of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Kennedy says he will not rule out Jan. 6 pardons. This excerpt aired on MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber” and the full interview is available on https://msnbc.com/ari. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 8, 2024