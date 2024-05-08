IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump being jailed SURGES into spotlight
May 8, 202408:52
Brian Tyler Cohen

Judge Juan Merchan once again cited former President Donald Trump for violating the gag order he imposed on the trial and warned he could face jail time “if necessary” for continuing to ignore it. But this is not nearly the first time Trump has been both warned and fined. Judge Merchan previously found that Trump violated the gag order in nine other instances and fined him $9,000. While that’s the line currently drawn in the sand by Judge Merchan, what remains to be seen is what happens when Trump violates the gag order again. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down the implications of the judge’s potential decision. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcMay 8, 2024

