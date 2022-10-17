IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FL State Legislator: voters should be concerned about losing rights, not just the economy

    08:55
  • UP NEXT

    Dem. candidates ARE talking about the economy, so why does Bernie Sanders think otherwise?

    11:37

  • The Divine Nine Series: Grand Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi mobilizing his chapters to get out the vote this November

    04:53

  • Discussing Carter center to observe November elections in Fulton County

    07:34

  • Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge discusses the housing crisis.

    06:40

  • Discussing Senate Races: Herschel Walker takes out prop on stage at the Georgia debate

    08:48

  • In The ReGroup: Kanye suspended from Twitter & Instagram for his antisemitic comments

    09:17

  • Biden Cannabis Pardons And Impacts On Convicted

    08:31

  • Tim Ryan calls out J.D. Vance’s subservience to Trump in Ohio debate

    12:40

  • Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online

    09:11

  • Georgia DA Issues Subpoenas To Flynn, Gingrich For Efforts To Overturn Election Results

    05:48

  • Investigations into Abuse at Native American Boarding Schools going back to 19th Century

    09:12

  • Divine 9: Zeta Phi Beta International President Says “Go Out And Vote”

    06:16

  • Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees

    14:56

  • ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump

    06:13

  • Why Hispanic Heritage Month Marketing Often Misses the Mark

    03:44

  • SCOTUS: The New Supreme Court Session Challenges Voting, LGBTQ and Other Rights

    05:37

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

  • Attack On The Capitol: Oath Keepers Founder And Members Trial On Seditious Conspiracy Charges Underway

    08:03

  • The Correlation Between Food and Health: White House Nutrition Initiative ‘If Not Now, When?”

    06:21

Symone

FL State Legislator: voters should be concerned about losing rights, not just the economy

08:55

Georgia Democratic State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, Tennessee Democratic StateSen. Raumesh Akbari, and Florida Democratic Leader & State Rep. Fentrice Driskell talk about issues driving voters in their states, and why state legislatures are important to democracy. Oct. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    FL State Legislator: voters should be concerned about losing rights, not just the economy

    08:55
  • UP NEXT

    Dem. candidates ARE talking about the economy, so why does Bernie Sanders think otherwise?

    11:37

  • The Divine Nine Series: Grand Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi mobilizing his chapters to get out the vote this November

    04:53

  • Discussing Carter center to observe November elections in Fulton County

    07:34

  • Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge discusses the housing crisis.

    06:40

  • Discussing Senate Races: Herschel Walker takes out prop on stage at the Georgia debate

    08:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All