Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

Host, She Pivots Podcast, and Democratic Strategist Emily Tisch Sussman & Republican Strategist and Former George HW Bush White House Aide Joe Watkins discuss allegations that anti-abortion rights Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion, the explosive social media reaction from his son, and the impact on Walker’s campaign.Oct. 4, 2022