Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics
04:49
Share this -
copied
As the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack approaches, Stephanie Ruhle sits down with the director and an actress from the show, "Assassins," which examines the history of radicalism in the United States and draws parallels to modern politics.Dec. 22, 2021
Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds
02:24
Now Playing
Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics
04:49
UP NEXT
Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'
10:08
Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse
03:04
Andy Slavitt: 'It's going to be a surge like we haven't seen before'
11:55
Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust