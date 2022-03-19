IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Estimated Russian casualties put Ukraine war in category of catastrophe 

    04:44

  • Russia covers disastrous ground assault on Ukraine with reckless aerial bombing

    05:56

  • As Putin's invasion upends Ukrainians' lives, a new enmity grows

    05:23

  • 'Celebration of survival' holds new meaning for Jewish Ukrainian refugees

    03:48

  • Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia

    02:24

  • Doctors describe 'Hell on Earth' in wake of Russian bombing of Mariupol

    06:44

  • 'Switchblade' drones included in new U.S. military aid package for Ukraine

    01:20

  • Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war

    05:35

  • Where to from here? How should the U.S. approach policy as Putin grows more belligerent?

    03:56

  • Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance

    05:33

  • In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

    05:29

  • Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees 

    03:12

  • 'Russia will not stop': Ukraine presses case for more support 

    05:44

  • Selo i Ludy performs The Mighty Deieper

    03:31

  • U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine

    08:30

  • Facts about Russia's war in Ukraine find a way past Putin's censorship

    02:51

  • 'To be, or not to be': Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion for their very existence

    05:50

  • Fearing dwindling options, Ukrainian mother flees basement with son for border's safety

    03:38

  • China joins Russia in alarming new bioweapon propaganda campaign

    07:04

  • For hospitalized children, escaping Putin's brutality in Ukraine carries extra peril

    06:14

Rachel Maddow

Why the fate of Russia's war on Ukraine may be in the hands of China

04:03

Gary Locke, former U.S. ambassador to China, discusses how China's relationship with Russia has changed as Russia is made increasingly desperate by Western sanctions, and why the significant volume of trade between China and the U.S. makes the stakes higher if China decides to help Russia in Ukraine.March 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Estimated Russian casualties put Ukraine war in category of catastrophe 

    04:44

  • Russia covers disastrous ground assault on Ukraine with reckless aerial bombing

    05:56

  • As Putin's invasion upends Ukrainians' lives, a new enmity grows

    05:23

  • 'Celebration of survival' holds new meaning for Jewish Ukrainian refugees

    03:48

  • Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia

    02:24

  • Doctors describe 'Hell on Earth' in wake of Russian bombing of Mariupol

    06:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All