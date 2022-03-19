Why the fate of Russia's war on Ukraine may be in the hands of China
Gary Locke, former U.S. ambassador to China, discusses how China's relationship with Russia has changed as Russia is made increasingly desperate by Western sanctions, and why the significant volume of trade between China and the U.S. makes the stakes higher if China decides to help Russia in Ukraine.March 19, 2022
