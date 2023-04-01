IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

What to expect from the prosecution of Donald Trump

08:07

Marc Agnifilo, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, who has dealt with cases similar to Donald Trump's, talks with Rachel Maddow about what the charges (to the extent that we understand them) mean, what it takes to prosecute a case like Trump's, and what sort of timeline to expect as the case plays out. April 1, 2023

