Voter wrath flares as Wisconsin GOP tries to disregard election results

Rachel Maddow explains how Janet Protasiewicz was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in part because of her criticism of the state's pro-Republican gerrymandering, and how Republicans are already trying to overturn her significant election victory by impeaching her before she has had a chance to hear a single case before the court. Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin describes how the move is motivating outraged voters.Sept. 12, 2023