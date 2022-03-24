Ukrainians see Putin crossing red lines that warrant NATO intervention
Inna Sovsun, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, explains why she thinks Vladimir Putin, frustrated by the failures of his invasion of Ukraine, has already crossed humanitarian red lines that warrant a more direct intervention by NATO members to protect Ukrainians from Putin's brutality. March 24, 2022
