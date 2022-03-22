Means of sustaining life in Mariupol dwindle for those unable to flee Russian bombing
Belkis Wille, senior researcher for Human Rights Watch, talks about the hardships facing the poor, elderly, and infirm residents of Mariupol who did not have the means or ability to escape the city as Vladimir Putin bombs it to rubble and life-sustaining resources run out. March 22, 2022
