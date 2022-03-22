IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Means of sustaining life in Mariupol dwindle for those unable to flee Russian bombing

02:49

Belkis Wille, senior researcher for Human Rights Watch, talks about the hardships facing the poor, elderly, and infirm residents of Mariupol who did not have the means or ability to escape the city as Vladimir Putin bombs it to rubble and life-sustaining resources run out. March 22, 2022

