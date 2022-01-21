January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump
Rachel Maddow shares highlights from a lengthy letter from the January 6th Committee to Ivanka Trump, seeking her cooperation in the investigation and revealing several instances in which she has come up in other evidence and testimony collected so far.Jan. 21, 2022
