    In defense of boringness: Weissmann on the value of due process that Trump is to face next

Rachel Maddow

In defense of boringness: Weissmann on the value of due process that Trump is to face next

05:37

Andrew Weissmann, a senior prosecutor on the Robert Mueller investigation, talks with Rachel Maddow about value and usefulness of the legal due process that will follow the criminal indictment of Donald Trump. March 31, 2023

