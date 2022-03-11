IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

For some Ukrainian parents, escape to border is a round trip

03:34

Ali Velshi talks with a girl who fled her home in Ukraine with her mother as Russian bombs fell on her city, who will continue on to Spain while her mother returns to Ukraine to work and care for family as Putin's war rages on. March 11, 2022

