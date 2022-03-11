IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
For Ukrainian refugees, hope for what's ahead and paid for what is left behind 02:11 Ukrainians will make a Russian occupation unsustainable: Yovanovitch 05:06 Ukraine's rejection of Russian corruption set context for Putin's invasion 06:12 Foreign policy experts advocate 'limited no-fly zone' as humanitarian outcry grows 06:34 What Ukrainian refugees find as they cross the border into Hungary 02:34 When Ukraine needed U.S. backing, all they got was Donald Trump's corruption 08:23 Vindman: Ukraine fighter jet hang-up 'pretty absurd' 02:54 Why not planes? West's aid to Ukraine hits snag on fighter jets 06:09 U.S., NATO dance around definition of 'co-combatant' with military aid to Ukraine 04:00 Sanctions' economic bite tests Russian faith in Kremlin war narrative 08:57 At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope 07:00 'Heroic sabotage': Ukrainian mechanic partially sinks Russian oligarch's yacht 01:51 Putin cracks down on news that threatens his war narrative; outlaws contradiction 08:22 Russian air force appears less capable than previously thought, as Putin presses siege 06:19 People in southern Ukraine prepare to disrupt Putin's assault plans 03:32 White House: No signs of elevated radiation at nuclear power plant attacked by Russia 00:54 Nuclear power plant in Ukraine under attack by Russian troops; fire reported 11:44 'A battle of logistics': Tracking the many moving parts in Ukraine 04:14 Russia's last independent TV channel shutters amid Putin's crackdown on media 06:53 'Good-faith basis' to conclude Trump engaged in federal crimes: January 6th Committee 08:01 For some Ukrainian parents, escape to border is a round trip 03:34
Ali Velshi talks with a girl who fled her home in Ukraine with her mother as Russian bombs fell on her city, who will continue on to Spain while her mother returns to Ukraine to work and care for family as Putin's war rages on.
March 11, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
For Ukrainian refugees, hope for what's ahead and paid for what is left behind 02:11 Ukrainians will make a Russian occupation unsustainable: Yovanovitch 05:06 Ukraine's rejection of Russian corruption set context for Putin's invasion 06:12 Foreign policy experts advocate 'limited no-fly zone' as humanitarian outcry grows 06:34 What Ukrainian refugees find as they cross the border into Hungary 02:34 When Ukraine needed U.S. backing, all they got was Donald Trump's corruption 08:23