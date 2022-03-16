IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance

05:33

Sudarsan Raghavan, correspondent at large for the Washington Post, talks about the success Ukrainian forces have had so far using guerilla tactics to defend Kyiv against Vladimir Putin's invasion.March 16, 2022

