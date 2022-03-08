At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight06:31
Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’08:03
Lawrence: ‘A no-fly zone is actually an aerial combat zone’04:22
Now Playing
At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope07:00
UP NEXT
McFaul: Captured Russians have no explanation for why they're in Ukraine02:04
Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine03:39
Putin turning back clock on information age with journalism, social media crackdowns06:57
“It’s barbaric action”: Ukrainian tennis star on populace bombarded by Russian shelling11:35
Ukrainian MP: The world is watching execution of our children, women, civilians05:00
Inspiring moments of humanity in Ukraine amid Russian attack02:36
High tech takes action against Russia07:07
Realities of a Russia oil-gas ban08:10
‘Turning to cruelty’: As Putin’s plans fail, Russian troops escalate attacks on civilians07:18
Russia, Ukraine make adjustments for next phase06:38
‘Under threat’: Ukrainians race to protect cultural heritage amid Russian attacks07:18
What happens if the U.S. bans Russian oil imports?08:30
NYT photojournalist: We cannot sanitize war when it comes to targeting civilians08:27
'The truth is our weapon.' Former CIA Officer on growing Russian dissent07:03
Fmr. Defense Sec. Hagel on Russia annex of Crimea in 2014: 'Couldn't have' done much more01:37
Sen. Warner: 'Important' to take step to ban Russian oil07:29
At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope07:00
Ali Velshi reports from Tiszabecs, Hungary on the border with Ukraine, where refugees are arriving to escape Russia's brutal invasion but with every hope of returning again to their home.March 8, 2022
Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight06:31
Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’08:03
Lawrence: ‘A no-fly zone is actually an aerial combat zone’04:22
Now Playing
At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope07:00
UP NEXT
McFaul: Captured Russians have no explanation for why they're in Ukraine02:04
Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine03:39