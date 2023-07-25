Texas A.G.'s PAC makes 'amazing' donation to Lt. Gov. presiding over his impeachment trial

Perennially sketchy Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing impeachment at the hands of his own party. Having already been impeached by the state House, Paxton faces a trial in the senate, over which Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will preside as judge. Ahead of the trial, Paxton's PAC donated three million dollars to Patrick, who is not up for reelection until 2026. Rachel Maddow lays it out.July 25, 2023