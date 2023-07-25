IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas A.G.'s PAC makes 'amazing' donation to Lt. Gov. presiding over his impeachment trial

Rachel Maddow

Texas A.G.'s PAC makes 'amazing' donation to Lt. Gov. presiding over his impeachment trial

02:47

Perennially sketchy Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing impeachment at the hands of his own party. Having already been impeached by the state House, Paxton faces a trial in the senate, over which Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will preside as judge. Ahead of the trial, Paxton's PAC donated three million dollars to Patrick, who is not up for reelection until 2026. Rachel Maddow lays it out.July 25, 2023

    Texas A.G.'s PAC makes 'amazing' donation to Lt. Gov. presiding over his impeachment trial

