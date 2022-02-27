Where is the nation today on the criminal justice system on black and brown people?
Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss the latest of the criminal justice system today and the accountability that are being hold against those who murdered minorities of color, in addition to what more needs to be done. Feb. 27, 2022
Where is the nation today on the criminal justice system on black and brown people?
