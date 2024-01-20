IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Trump lawyer on exiting legal team: 'I had to follow my compass'

PoliticsNation

Former Trump lawyer on exiting legal team: 'I had to follow my compass'

MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton speaks with former Donald Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina. "There were things ... that didn't make me want to continue in that role," Tacopina said in his first interview since leaving the former president's legal team.Jan. 20, 2024

    Former Trump lawyer on exiting legal team: 'I had to follow my compass'

