On Assignment

Ukraine: Freedom or Death – War Crimes

07:24

As Ukrainian troops liberated the suburbs of Kyiv, they found signs of horrifying atrocities. Bodies were lying in the street, and there were stories of rape and execution. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a genocide, and urged Western leaders for more action against Moscow.April 26, 2022

