Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch03:10
Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union09:22
Now Playing
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address00:45
UP NEXT
Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down06:11
Ketanji Brown Jackson would be 'somewhere in the middle' of Sotomayor and Kagan01:46
Petraeus: Ukraine invasion ‘pouring gasoline on burning embers’ of Russian unrest10:04
Gen. John Allen: Putin has to take all of Ukraine if he wants to 'pacify' the Ukrainians01:52
‘No one knows what tonight will bring’ in Kyiv02:42
Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk00:29
Panetta: America ‘will bear some of the consequences’ of Putin’s actions in Ukraine06:12
Russians capture Chernobyl, forces 'heading toward major cities' in Ukraine02:49
Russian banks, semiconductors, oligarchs to be targeted in sanctions01:50
Republican flips Jacksonville City Council seat in swing county03:26
Full Panel: Democrats divided over response to Russian conflict09:58
Negotiators in ‘final stretch’ of agreeing on new Iran nuclear deal02:01
Rep. Houlahan: Putin ‘wins’ with division, US must show ‘unity’00:49
'All of a sudden, boom': Richard Engel gets caught in shelling in Eastern Ukraine03:30
McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin02:02
Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally06:58
Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 200802:14
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address00:45
Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova will be attending tonight’s State of the Union address as a guest of First Lady Jill Biden, seated in her viewing box.March 1, 2022
Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch03:10
Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union09:22
Now Playing
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address00:45
UP NEXT
Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down06:11
Ketanji Brown Jackson would be 'somewhere in the middle' of Sotomayor and Kagan01:46
Petraeus: Ukraine invasion ‘pouring gasoline on burning embers’ of Russian unrest10:04