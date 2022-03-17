IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

Full Warner: U.S. should 'bring all forms of pressure to bear,' sanction every member of Russian parliament

07:11

Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) joined MTP Daily to discuss the U.S.' ongoing response to Russia’s military advance in Ukraine.March 17, 2022

