‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
'Some progress' from Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Turkey01:58
Ohio voters weigh in as Biden blamed for inflation in new NBC News poll02:23
Pete Williams: Judge saying Trump may have committed crimes 'nothing' the DOJ didn't know02:38
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial schools bill00:42
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine: Biden saying Putin can't remain in power 'sounds right to me'00:51
Engel: Ukraine retakes Irpin from Russia, ‘the suburb that could’01:20
Steve Kornacki: Biden's handling of the economy numbers 'getting worse and worse'02:26
Moseley Braun: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning ‘appealing to the worst instincts of the American people’05:48
Meet the Press reports season premiere takes a deep dive into classroom culture wars03:35
Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’06:52
Fmr. Ambassador to NATO: 'Let Putin guess' on US, NATO red line for Russia05:51
Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’06:16
‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia06:34
Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics05:39
GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’07:02
Doctors without Borders emergency coordinator ‘worried’ situation in Mariupol ‘will be catastrophic’01:51
Kyiv mayor calls out Russian propaganda against Ukraine: 'Bull----'09:29
Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions02:22
EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’08:30
Full Warner: U.S. should 'bring all forms of pressure to bear,' sanction every member of Russian parliament07:11
‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war07:36
Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges talks to Chuck Todd about the complications of Ukraine’s security proposal if it requires international commitments to protect neutrality.March 29, 2022
UP NEXT
'Some progress' from Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Turkey01:58
Ohio voters weigh in as Biden blamed for inflation in new NBC News poll02:23
Pete Williams: Judge saying Trump may have committed crimes 'nothing' the DOJ didn't know02:38
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial schools bill00:42
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine: Biden saying Putin can't remain in power 'sounds right to me'00:51
Engel: Ukraine retakes Irpin from Russia, ‘the suburb that could’01:20